Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the drop in indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index plunged by 1.25% to 2,899.00 points. The RTS Index edged down by 1.16% to 1,065.60 points. The yuan rate declined by 0.015% to 11.76 rubles.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,885-2,985 points on Monday. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will range from 2,880 to 3,000 points.