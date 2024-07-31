Premium gasoline prices gain 16% on SPIMEX in July — trading data

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Commodity exchange prices of the Premium 95-octane gasoline blend surged by 16% as of the end of July and set several records over the month, according to data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

The 95-octane gasoline price climbed to 73.505 rubles ($851.6) per metric ton. Regular 92-octane gasoline prices moved upward by 5.4% in July to 55,378 rubles ($642.3) per metric ton.

Diesel fuel prices gained 2.5% to 61,347 rubles ($710.2) a metric ton.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gases soared almost twofold by 83% to 41,348 rubles ($478.7) per metric ton, having reached the level of September 2021. Furnace fuel prices had an uptick by 11.5% to 32,139 rubles ($372.4) per metric ton.

Jet fuel added 3.9% in prices to 81,719 rubles ($947.8) a metric ton, having rolled back from the record reached on July 26, 82,736 rubles ($959.6) per metric ton.