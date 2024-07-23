Russia reduces steel production by 4.1% to 6 mln tons in June

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in June 2024 decreased by 4.1% compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to 6 mln tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA). In just six months of 2024, steel production in the country fell by 3% to 36.8 mln tons.

According to the report, China produced 91.6 mln tons in June, 0.2% more than a year earlier, and India - 12.3 mln tons (+6%). Steel production in Japan in the reporting period fell by 4.2% to 7 mln tons, in the United States - decreased by 1.5% and amounted to 6.7 mln tons.

Steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 7.4 mln tons, which is 1.4% more than in the previous year. In January - June 2024, these countries produced 44 mln tons of steel (+0.1%).

The countries of Asia and Oceania produced 120.6 mln tons in June, a slight increase of 0.3%. The EU countries produced 11.1 mln tons of steel, 5.1% more than a year earlier.

North American steel production decreased by 1.9% to 8.9 mln tons in June. The countries of South America produced 3.5 mln tons of steel (+4.1%) in the reporting period. Countries in the Middle East produced 4.6 mln tons of steel, down 2.7% from June 2023.

Overall, global steel production in June 2024 was 161.4 mln tons, up 0.5% from a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.