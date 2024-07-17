Inflation in Russia slows down to 0.11% on July 9-15 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia slowed down to 0.11% from July 9 to 15, 2024 compared with the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from July 2 to 8, inflation in the country equaled 0.27%.

Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.88% since the beginning of July and by 4.79% year-to-date.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of July 15, 2024 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates) amounted to 9.17%.