Firms from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey eying projects in North Caucasus — Deputy PM

GROZNY, July 16. /TASS/. Companies from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, as well as the CIS countries, are showing strong interest in making investments in projects in the North Caucasus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"It seems to me that foreigners are now very actively studying this region in terms of investments. Today we saw our colleagues, partners from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the CIS countries <...>. There are already projects that are being jointly implemented, and there are potential investors who are ready to consider investing in hotels, infrastructure, and so on, including Turkish companies," said Novak, who oversees the North Caucasus Federal District.

Novak noted that the Russian government knows about the plans and interests of foreign partners, but the investors themselves will announce their decisions.

"We are confident that the Caucasus is now of interest to both Russian and foreign investors," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

For the further development of the region’s economy, it is important to improve the image of the North Caucasus, and the Caucasus Investment Forum also carries this task.

"We need to open up opportunities for people - hospitality, safety, comfort of these regions that are part of the North Caucasus Federal District. Because this is actually true, but few people know about it. It seems to me that such media activity is also very important in terms of goals, which are set," Novak concluded.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is underway in Grozny, Russia’s Chechen Republic, from July 15 to 17. Its program includes more than 60 events, a series of lectures and workshops. TASS is the general media partner of the event.