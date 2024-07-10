Kyrgyzstan expects Russian investment, growth of trade turnover up to $20 bln

KRASNOYARSK, July 10. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz side expects an increase of Russian investment in the republic’s economy and growth of mutual trade turnover to $10-20 bln per year, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev said at the 11th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Kyrgyz commission on cooperation that is taking place in Krasnoyarsk.

"We need investment, you have experience and money. The West won’t take it whereas we are ready," he said addressing potential investors from Russia.

The goal announced by Russia and Kyrgyzstan to boost the volume of mutual export and import operations to $5 bln per year "is only the start," Sariev said, adding that "[reaching] both $10 bln and $20 is possible in the future."