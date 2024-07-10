Russian stocks down as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble has moved to the positive territory, according to trading data.

As of 10:18 a.m. Moscow time (07:18 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.64% at 3,034.53 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.64% at 1,086.26 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.5 kopecks at 11.955 rubles.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index fell by 0.31% to 3,044.66 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index also lost 0.31% to 1,089.89 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 1.25 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.936 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.