TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Key indices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange set new records during the trading session on Tuesday.

The Nikkei index reflecting fluctuations in stock prices of 225 leading Japanese companies gained 0.61% and reached all-time high 41,831.99.

The broader TOPIX index added about 0.47% and climbed to 2,909.2 points, which has also become a new historical record.

Investors are positive on the economic situation, which benefits the securities market, the Kyodo news agency said.