Russia’s budget expenditures on national projects total $16 bln as of July 1 — ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects preliminarily amounted to 1.415 trillion rubles ($16 bln), or 45.9% of planned budget allocations, as of July 1, 2024, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

Among national projects with the highest completion rates were "Culture" (65.2%), "Science and universities" (56.6%), "Labor productivity" (53.1%), "Demography" (51.6%), and "Healthcare" (51.2%).

The national project "Education" was 49.4% complete, "Housing and urban environment" - 48.3% complete, "Tourism and hospitality industry" - 42.4% complete, "Safe high-quality roads" - 41.8% complete, "Small and medium-sized enterprises and support of individual entrepreneurship initiative" - 41.6% complete, and "Digital economy of the Russian Federation" - 39.7% complete.

Among national projects with the lowest completion rates were "Environment" (38.4%), "International cooperation and export" (31.6%), "Unmanned aircraft systems" - 27%, and the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (the transport part) - 21.8%.