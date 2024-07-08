No real communications to resume grain deal — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Ideas of partners on grain deal restart in a new format are known but there are no real communications on this occasion, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"Ideas that are expressed by our partners are known. There are no real communications on these issues," the diplomat said.

"Ideas are expressed but we remind at the same time that what existed in its time, including in terms of the known Black Sea initiative implementation, was used by the Kiev regime for preparing and staging terrorist attacks in particular," Vershinin said.

Russian grain and fertilizers were always sent exactly to countries that needed them most, he stressed.

The grain deal signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 ended on July 17 of the last year.