MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Novorossiysk Commercial Seaport (NCSP) will allocate 14.5 bln rubles ($161.2 mln) to dividends as of the end of 2023, the company said.

The date to fix persons eligible for dividends is set as July 10, 2024.

Dividends will be paid within the period from July 11 to 24 of this year. NCSP is the top Russian port operator by the cargo turnover volume.