MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for June 27, 2024 at 87.8064 rubles, which is 53 kopecks above the previous figure.

The regulator also raised the official euro exchange rate by 38 kopecks to 94.1131 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was increased by 6 kopecks, to 11.8748 rubles.