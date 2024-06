MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August exceeded $86 a barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since June 21, according to trading data.

According to the exchange data as of 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (04:00 p.m. GMT), the Brent price increased by 1.51%, to $86.01 per barrel.

By 07:35 p.m. Moscow time (04:35 p.m. GMT), Brent price was at $85.97 (+1.46%).

Meanwhile, futures for WTI crude oil with the settlement in August rose by 1.17% to $81.59 per barrel.