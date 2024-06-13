EAEU GDP grows by over 5% in Q1 — Russia’s Economic Development Ministry

NOVOSIBIRSK, June 13. /TASS/. The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the Q1 of 2024 reached more than 5%, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said on Thursday.

"EAEU’s economic indicators for 2023 are growing steadily. Thus, the increase in EAEU GDP in 2023 reached 3.8%, which is higher than the global gross domestic product of 3.2%, according to the IMF. We see that the dynamics continues and this year, from January to March 2024, the EAEU’s GDP increased by 5.3%," Volvach said.

He noted that the economy of Armenia grew by another 14%, Kyrgyzstan - by 9%, Belarus - by more than 4%, and Kazakhstan - by around 4%. "As for Russia, we see continued economic growth of 5.4% in the first quarter of this year," Volvach noted.