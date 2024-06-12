Bolivian president says Russia agreed to help buy ‘liquid hydrocarbon’

BUENOS AIRES, June 12. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce said Russia agreed to help his country buy "liquid hydrocarbons."

The president said he discussed the issue during his recent visit to Russia.

"Russia will make mediation efforts so that our country will have the opportunity to purchase this crucial fuel from producing countries and in this way we will ensure the supply of our country," he said at a news conference in comments broadcast on Bolivia television.

Arce also said he also discussed the lithium project that is being implemented in Bolivia by Uranium One, a Rosatom unit.

"We have agreed that the facility will be put into operation in 2025," the president said.

In April 2021, Bolivia announced its first tender for the development of lithium deposits. As a result, the Bolivian state-owned company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos entered into agreements with Chinese companies CBC and Citic Guoan, as well as with Uranium One. Last December, YLB and Uranium One signed an agreement to build a lithium processing plant.

Arce attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last week. On June 6, he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.