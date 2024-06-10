Russia becomes second main supplier of LNG to Spain in May — Enagas

MADRID, June 10. /TASS/. Russia became second main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain in May, according to the data published by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

According to the company’s data, in May, Spain purchased the equivalent of 6,416 GWh of LNG from Russia (almost 23% of the total). As a result, Russia took second place after Algeria in terms of supplies of this fuel to the kingdom. In the first five months of 2024, Madrid purchased 33,269 GWh of gas from Russia, which remained the second main supplier of LNG to the country.

Earlier, Enagas reported that Spain purchased 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022. Based on the results of the entire last year, Russia became the third main gas supplier to the kingdom.

As Russian Ambassador in Madrid Yury Klimenko told a TASS correspondent, Spain was the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023. According to the diplomat, from an economic point of view, it is not profitable for the kingdom to break the large long-term contract signed with Russia. In addition, Klimenko drew attention to the fact that, using existing storage and re-gasification capacities, Spain is actively re-exporting part of its gas to other European countries.