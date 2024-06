MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian stock indices opened the trading session on Monday with the upward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.36% to 3,244.87 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.21% to 1,145.62 points.

The dollar dropped by 0.35% to 89 rubles. The euro lost 0.8% to 95.77 rubles. The yuan declined by 0.04% to 12.22 rubles at the same time.