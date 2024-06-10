Fish export from Far East to China gain 21% year-to-date

VLADIVOSTOK, June 10. /TASS/. Fish exports from Primorsky and Sakhalin Regions to China surge by 21% or by 92,000 metric tons from the start of 2024 against the like period of 2023, the press service of the Primorsky Interregional Department of the Russian Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service told TASS.

"From the start of 2024, 476,169 metric tons of fish were exported to China from Primorsky and Sakhalin Regions. This figure stood at 384,498.8 metric tons over the like period of the last year. Therefore, exports in this direction gained about 92,000 metric tons," the press service said.

The fish export picture is steadily changing from the least year. While, the Republic of Korea also held a significant share in fish purchases in 2023 further to China, then volumes of fish shipments there are now going down, the press service added.

According to the department, fish products from two regions were exported to twenty countries throughout 2023. Main importers traditionally were China (68%, 1.3 mln tons), the Republic of Kora (29% or 557,00 tons) and China (1.4% or 26,000 tons).