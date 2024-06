MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees a stable situation with exports and currency revenue inflows to the domestic market, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"The situation with export and the currency revenue inflow to the domestic market has been stable in recent months," she said.

The monetary policy pursued increases attractiveness of ruble assets and supports more balanced rates of import growth, Nabiullina added.