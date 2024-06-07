Cargo traffic over Northern Sea Route to be above 150 mln tons over time — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route is a global artery being in demand, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Northern Sea Route is becoming the global artery that enjoys the demand," the head of state said. "Last year, 36 mln metric tons of goods traveled over it, and transportation may be above 150 mln metric tons over time," he added.

The forecast is that transportation along international transport corridors via the territory of Russia will grow by 1.5 times by 2030 against indicators in 2021, Putin noted. This will take place on account of increasing competitiveness of transport routes and their convenience for the business and carriers, the President said.