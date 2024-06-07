Russia remains key participant in global trade — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Despite Western sanctions, Russia remains a key participant in global trade, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Despite all the obstacles and illegitimate sanctions, Russia remains one of key participants in world trade and is proactively developing logistics and geography of cooperation," Putin said.

The trade volume with the Middle East soared twofold and friendly countries on the whole account for three fourths of the Russian trade turnover, the Russian leader noted.