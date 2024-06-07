Tiksi development master plan implementation to stimulate Yakut Arctic's west — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The implementation of the Tiksi-Nayba agglomeration master plan will stimulate the development of the Yakut Arctic's western part and of Russia's entire northeast, Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev said on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Tiksi is on the list of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone's backbone territories. This list features both cities and small towns that are of strategic importance to the country. Tiksi is Russia's northernmost seaport. It is located 2,200 km from Yakutsk.

"We believe that the master plan's implementation will favor not only Tiksi and Nayba, but also the entire western part of the Yakut Arctic. The master plan's developers have been to Tiksi and Nayba. <...> They have taken into account all suggestions expressed by the locals," the governor said.

The agglomeration will become a backbone point for the country's entire northeast, for the Northern Sea Route, and will favor building up the country's defense capability, he continued, adding Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov had visited Tiksi, where the authority planed to build an Arctic emergency rescue center.

