Artificial intelligence use in economy leading to growing GDP in CIS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Proactive implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the economy will lead to the rise of GDP of CIS countries by $53.6 bln in total by 2030, First Deputy CEO of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The effect from implementing such technologies will be different for each CIS member-country, because several factors influence the expected value of incremental growth of GDP, including the current level of digital development and use of such technologies, along with the pace and the scale of AI rollout in the economy, he added.