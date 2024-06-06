Russian oil supplies to Hungary via Belarus will continue — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian oil supplies via the territory of Belarus will continue, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Hungary is interested in continuation of such supplies since there is no alternative, Szijjarto noted. The confirmation was received from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that supplies via Belarus will continue, the minister said.

"Without gas and oil deliveries from Russia we would not be able to guarantee the energy security of Hungary," Szijjarto added.