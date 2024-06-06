Arctic scientific and technological cluster due in Murmansk Region

MURMANSK, June 6. /TASS/. The Arctic scientific and technological cluster is planned in the Murmansk Region at the Kola Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This will help increase significantly the number of scientific developments needed in the Arctic, the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis said following a meeting in Moscow with Deputy Chairman of the country's Security Council and leader of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev.

"Dmitry Medvedev has supported the plan to organize an Arctic scientific and technological cluster in the Murmansk Region," the governor posted on Telegram. "This will help to increase significantly the scientific potential and the number of developments needed in the Russian Arctic. As well as to attract scientists from across Russia and from friendly countries."

He also spoke about results of past five years, including projects, supported by United Russia.

"Our motto, ideology and our plan "To live in the North", which we have been implementing since 2019 - last year was a record year for us <...>. Here have come to live with us permanently and work more people than the number of people that have left. The first and only Capital of the Arctic advance-development territory in the Arctic has appeared thanks to your support. The mechanisms are working, and they are working efficiently. Those are the projects that we are implementing, strategic projects like gas supplies. This way, we are changing our economy's technological structure. That is, we get the opportunity to process what we extract, including apatite concentrate and other resources. This means a significant change in the quality of life," the governor added.