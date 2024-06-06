Growing number of states switching to alternatives to dollar — Russian ambassador to China

HONG KONG, June 6. /TASS/. A growing number of states are switching to financial instruments alternative to the dollar, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov wrote in an article published in the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

"A growing number of states are increasingly asserting their national interests and identities in pursuit of genuine strategic independence, including through reducing their dollar dependence and switching to alternative financial instruments," the article says.

On June 5, speaking at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Washington’s decision to use the US dollar as a tool for sanctions as a huge mistake, because it undermines trust in the US currency.

"In my opinion, one of the United States’ colossal mistakes is to prohibit the use of dollar in international transactions and to turn it into a tool for some sort of struggle. This is total nonsense, they are undermining the trust in the dollar. This is just ridiculous," he said.