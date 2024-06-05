Oman plans to strengthen cooperation with Russia, other countries at SPIEF — spokesperson

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Oman is viewing participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as the opportunity to discuss trade-economic and investment cooperation not merely with Russia but also with other countries present at the Forum, official spokesperson of the Sultanate’s delegation Sajida Al-Ghaithi told TASS.

"We gathered here today to confirm that the Sultanate of Oman is open for doing business with different countries, including Russia," the spokesperson noted.

More than fifteen Omani companies operating in food, mining, tourism, transport, and other spheres participate in SPIEF, Al-Ghaithi added.