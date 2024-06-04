Russian court bans Swiss DXT Commodities from disputing with Gazprom Export abroad

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has upheld Gazprom Export's claim against the Swiss DXT Commodities banning it from continuing foreign arbitration proceedings, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

In case of violation of the ban, the court ruled to recover 385.4 mln euro from the Swiss company in favor of Gazprom Export.

Earlier, Gazprom Export demanded that DXT Commodities be prohibited from continuing proceedings at the international court of arbitration, and that it be fined in the event of failure to comply with the judicial act.

DXT Commodities is an international company operating on the wholesale gas and energy market.

About Gazprom legal disputes

Earlier Gazprom filed claims in the Russian court against German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Meta-Methanhandel GmbH, Austria’s OMV Exploration & Production GmbH and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH, Czech companies NET4GAS and CEZ, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Dutch gas transport Gasunie Transport Service, the operator of the BBL gas pipeline between the UK and the Netherlands, Slovakia’s ZSE Energia and the Polish-Russian company Europol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, demanding a ban on continuing arbitration proceedings in foreign courts. The Russian company won all its claims to ban the continuation of legal proceedings abroad.

Gazprom Export has also filed similar lawsuits against French Engie and Czech innogy Energie, with hearings on them scheduled for June 19.