Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.59% to 3,160.01 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.66% to 1,118.89 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 1.2% at 3,178.96 points, while the RTS was up by 1.04% at 1,123.14 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.08% at 89.16 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.17% at 97.15 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.03% at 12.276 rubles.