Russia, China have prospects to cooperate in agriculture — expert

BEIJING, June 3. /TASS/. The Far East of Russia and Northeast China can successfully develop cooperation in the agricultural sphere in a number of areas, agriculturist and Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Xie Hua’an told TASS.

"Russian regions bordering on Northeast China are suitable for short-grain rice planting. Rice is one of the areas for cooperation. Furthermore, it is possible to cooperate on soybeans and corn," the agronomist said. "China and Russia have very good cooperation. I believe Russia and China should develop exchanges even more," Xie noted.

Long-grain rice is cultivated in the south and short-grain one is more often planted in the north, including the China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang. Conditions in Russian border regions are close to conditions in Heilongjiang, the expert added.