Russian Railways not going to cut grain carriage

SOCHI, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Railways sees the rise in grain supplies by rail and is not going to reduce grain transportation, Deputy CEO Alexey Shilo said at the Russian Grain Forum.

"We scaled up grain carriage by more than 58% over the last five years. The last year was record high for us as regards grain cargo carriage. Contrary to all the forecasts, we see that we also have fairly sound positive dynamics of products carriage by rail since the start of 2024. Considering the share held by rail transport at present in grain cargoes delivery, we definitely understand and want to struggle for volumes not to go down this year," Shilo said.

Proactive growth of rail carriage to friendly nations is observed recently, he added.