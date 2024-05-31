MOEX index falls by 0.72%, RTS index - by 1.26%

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The MOEX index lost 0.72% and reached 3,258.52 points, while the RTS index fell by 1.26% to 1,136.36 points on Friday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped to 3,268.39 points (-0.42%) and the RTS index was at 1,139.9 points (-0.95%).

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 0.77% and reached 3,256.99 points, while the RTS index amounted to 1,135.96 points (-1.3%).

By 10:15 Moscow time, the dollar rose by 0.56% to 90.35 rubles, the euro reached 97.82 rubles (+0.47%), and the yuan rose by 0.5% to 12.43 rubles.