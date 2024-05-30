Russian, Armenian deputy premiers discuss integration

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and participants of the Eurasian Economic Commission board, chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan, discussed certain areas of integration during a videoconference meeting on Wednesday night.

"The sides considered issues related to development of the union’s legislative base, improvement of regulatory mechanisms in certain areas of integration and other issues within the board’s competence," the Russian government said in a statement.

The chair congratulated participants on the 10th anniversary of signing the EAEU day.

The participants have also agreed on the next meeting’s agenda.