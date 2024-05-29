Deputy Foreign Minister debunks claims that EAEU membership unprofitable for Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The claims that Russia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is unprofitable are a myth, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with TASS, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Treaty on the EAEU.

"The EAEU membership is profitable for all member states. It is clear that, due to the economic differences between our countries, each country enjoys its own benefits," he said.

He assessed the claim that the EAEU is beneficial for all member states except Russia as erroneous.

According to the diplomat, benefits for Russia lie "in constant new opportunities for economic growth and development."

"And that considering that, as you know, our country is under an unprecedented sanctions pressure from the West," the official added.