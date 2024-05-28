Around 120 firms from UAE to be present at Russia’s Innoprom trade fair in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, May 28. /TASS/. Around 120 companies operating in various sectors of economy will be present at the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) stand at the Innoprom international industrial trade fair that will be held on July 8-11 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the communications policy department of the Sverdlovsk Region said in a statement.

"The national exposition of the UAE will take around 1,000 square meters at Innoprom 2024. Around 120 companies from various sectors of the Emirates’ economy will be presented," the statement reads.

Over 100 people are expected to join the UAE’s delegation. Respective agreements were reached by representatives of the Sverdlovsk Region at the "Make It In The Emirates" forum. "The participation in the UAE’s flagship event in the area of industry has become a valuable experience for us. We got familiar with cutting-edge technologies and innovative developments of the Emirates’ leading companies. <…> I am confident that the national stand of the UAE, Innoprom’s partner country, will impress each citizen of the Sverdlovsk Region," the Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations of the Sverdlovsk Region Vyacheslav Yarin said.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition is one of the largest in Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The trade fair has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010 (excluding 2020 when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic). The Sverdlovsk Region’s government and the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry organize the exhibitions. In 2024, the United Arab Emirates will act as a partner country. During the previous events, the exhibition’s partners were China, India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan, Belarus.