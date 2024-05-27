Russia to find ways to ensure payment convenience for Russians in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to find solutions for more convenient payments by Russian citizens in Uzbekistan, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"We suggest that colleagues work more actively in this direction. We expect solutions more convenient for our citizens visiting Uzbekistan to be found," he said.

Mir cards were no longer accepted in Uzbekistan, starting September 2022. The country’s authorities said that they were working on resuming the service of Russian cards.