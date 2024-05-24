VTB shares up over 3% on Moscow Exchange following bank head’s statement on dividends

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Shares of VTB, Russia’s second-biggest lender, rose by more than 3% on Moscow exchange following a statement by Chief Executive Officer Andrey Kostin who said that he did not rule out the possibility of paying 2024 dividends, according to trading data.

As of 11:23 a.m. (08:23 a.m. GMT) VTB shares were up by 3.37% at 0.02328 rubles.

As of 11:38 a.m. (08:38 a.m. GMT) VTB shares were up by 1.69% at 0.0229 rubles.

VTB Group received record net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the amount of 432.2 bln rubles ($4.6 bln) for 2023 following loss for the previous year.