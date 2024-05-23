Mailing from servers in USA becomes most common way to send malware to Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Mailing from servers located in the USA and the Netehrelands was the most popular way of delivering malware to Russia in the fourth quarter of 2023 - the first quarter of 2024, according to the files of the Bank of Russia.

"The most popular way of delivering malware to an organization's user was mailing. In 2023, FinCERT (interaction and response center of the information security department, a special structural unit of the Bank of Russia - TASS) analyzed more than 180 targeted computer attacks related to the spread of malware through emails. Thus, the most popular as mail servers for malware distribution, as well as command servers, are workstations located in the USA (41% of the total number of recorded malware distributions for 2023) and in the Netherlands (35%)," the regulator says.

According to the Bank of Russia, the most popular for carrying out phishing mailings, as well as for storing stolen user data, were mail servers located in the countries of Southeast Asia (48% of the total number of recorded phishing mailings in 2023).

The regulator notes that the bulk of the malware distributed is MS Office documents that use vulnerabilities from 2017-2018.