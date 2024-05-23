Bank of Russia reports decline in DDoS attacks in 2023

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia reported a decline in DDoS attacks in 2023, but this type of attack still remains the most popular, the regulator noted in its report published on Thursday.

"In 2023, we noted a decline in cyber attacks of the DDoS type. However, this type of attack remains the most popular and accounts for 41.2% of the total number of analyzed computer incidents against participants in the credit and financial sector," the regulator said.

According to the Bank of Russia, this is due to the fact that this type of attack is easy to do and an attacker does not need to have in-depth technical training or special knowledge to carry it out.

The distribution of computer attacks in 2023 was as follows - phishing emails (15.2%), attacks using malicious software (34.3%), scanning (5.7%), DDoS attacks (41.2%), and password guessing attacks (3.5%).