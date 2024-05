NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. Over 10,000 developers from 40 countries of the world have been registered in Russia’s store of apps for Android, Rustore, CEO of RuStore Dmitry Pankrushev told a conference.

"The official apps store Rustore has surpassed the mark of 10,000 developers from 40 countries," he said.

Most developers are from Russia, China, Singapore, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Pankrushevv added.