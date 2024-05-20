Yuan exchange rate down below 12.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since April 26

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate has slipped below 12.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 26, according to trading data.

As of 11:08 a.m. Moscow time (08:08 a.m. GMT), the yuan was down by 0.58% at 12.499 rubles.

As of 11:23 a.m. Moscow time (08:23 a.m. GMT), the yuan was down by 0.45% at 12.515 rubles. At the same time, the dollar was down by 0.24% at 90.72 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.04% at 98.69 rubles.

Meanwhile the MOEX Index was up by 0.03% at 3,503.01 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.39% at 1,216.62 points.