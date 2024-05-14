OPEC maintains outlook for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025 — report

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. OPEC has maintained its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025 at 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) and 1.8 million bpd, respectively, according to the May OPEC report.

In absolute terms, oil demand in 2024 can reach 104.5 mln bpd, and in 2025 - 106.3 million bpd.

In the first quarter of 2024, according to OPEC estimates, oil demand increased by 2.4 million bpd. And in the second and third quarters, the organization expects a slowdown in demand growth due to Middle Eastern countries.

OPEC also maintained its forecast for growth in oil supply from non-OPEC+ countries. In 2024, as the organization expects, this figure will increase by 1.2 million bpd, to 53 million bpd, in 2025 - by 1.1 million bpd, to 54.1 million bpd.

The main drivers for the increase in supply this year and in 2025 will be the USA, Canada, Brazil and Norway. In 2025, the largest drop in production is expected in Angola.