Brent oil price down below $82 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 13

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July delivery has dropped below $82 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 13, according to trading data.

As of 11:43 a.m. Moscow time (8:43 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.22% at $81.97 per barrel.

As of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.16% at $82.02 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was down by 1.14% at $77.2 per barrel.