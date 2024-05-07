Berdyansk commercial seaport transshipped 244,000 tons of cargoes in 2023

BERDYANSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Berdyansk Commercial Seaport transshipped 244,000 metric tons of cargoes in 2023, Director of the Port Vladimir Stelmachenko told TASS.

"Our enterprise was established by the Decree of the head of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Zaporozhye Region on June 1, 2022. Quite a lot has already been completed: many port infrastructural facilities, loading machinery and storage sites were restored. Partnering and contractual relations with businesses and shipowners were established; sustainable transshipping operations for agricultural commodities were set up. Our port transshipped 244,000 metric tons of agricultural produce," Stelmachenko said. Annual port transshipments stood at 4.5 mln metric tons of goods at the peak of operations, he stressed.

The port is going to broaden the range of goods for transshipment in the near time, the director added.