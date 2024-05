MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The dollar fell below 91 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 12.

As of 15:00 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.67% to 90.99 rubles.

By 15:14 Moscow time, the dollar slowed its decline and reached 91.04 rubles (-0.6%). At the same time, the euro fell to 98.27 rubles (-0.49%) and the yuan amounted to 12.63 rubles (-0.5%).