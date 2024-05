MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Sollers recommended dividend payment for 2023 in the amount of 89 rubles ($0.97) per share, according to the company.

The date of the shareholders meeting is set to June 24, 2024.

Sollers' net profit for 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 4.9 bln rubles ($53.63 mln), while revenue for the reporting period reached 82.3 bln rubles ($900.83 mln).