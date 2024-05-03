Putin to hold meeting on economic issues today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting on economic issues in the middle of the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin [is working] in the Kremlin. He will hold a meeting on economic issues in the middle of the day. This [activity] will be in the videoconference mode," Peskov said.

"The President continues discussing with the government the current socioeconomic situation and prospects of economic development of the nation in the foreseeable future," he added.