Russian stocks mixed as Saturday trading opens

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Saturday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.11% to 3,453.63 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.1% to 1,185.59 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:16 a.m. (07:16 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.24% at 3,458.22 points, while the RTS was up by 0.09% at 1,187.87 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.08% at 91.65 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.09% at 98.08 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.04% at 12.57 rubles.