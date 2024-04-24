Inflation in Russia down to 0.08% over week — statistics

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia slowed down from 0.12% a week earlier to 0.08% from April 16 to 22, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 0.37% from early April and by 2.33% year to date.

Inflation stood at 7.81% in annual terms as at April 22, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 2.2% for mutton, 0.6% for butter, 0.5% for cookies, 0.4% for canned meat, fruits and berries for infants, margarine, sour cream and bread, 0.3% for beef, sterilized milk, cheese, edible salt, rice and vodka, and 0.2% for cooked sausages, frozen fish, pasteurized milk and curd. Prices also ticked up for beet (6.6%), white cabbage (2%), carrots (1.4%), apples (1%), bananas (0.6%) and potatoes (0.4%).

Prices at the same time declined by 4.3% for cucumbers, 1.6% for onions, 1.1% for tomatoes, 0.6% for buckwheat, 0.5% for sunflower oil, 0.3% for pasta, and 0.2% for wheat flour.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged up by 0.3% for toilet soap and 0.3% for toilet paper. Prices lost 0.3% for laundry soap and 0.2% for toothbrushes.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 0.6% for edged boards and 0.5% for chipboards and oriented stranded boards. Prices lost 0.3% for TV sets.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.1% respectively.