Over 260 agreements signed at Innoprom. Central Asia exhibition in Tashkent

TASHKENT, April 24. /TASS/. The number of agreements signed on the sidelines of the fourth international industrial trade fair Innoprom. Central Asia, which wraps up on April 24 in Tashkent, has reached 264, a source in the organizing committee of the exhibition told TASS.

"A total of 264 agreements were signed within the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia," the representative of the organizing committee said.

Earlier reports said that more than 400 companies from 27 countries took place in the event. The trade fair started with a plenary session dubbed ‘Industrial cooperation in Central Asia: regional focus’, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, as well as heads of regional administrations of Uzbekistan and governors of Russian regions.

In 2021, the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, which has been held in Russia since 2010, was held abroad for the first time - in Uzbekistan. In 2023, more than 10,000 people from 35 countries visited the Innoprom. Central Asia exhibition. The Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan and the Industry and Trade Ministry of Russia are organizers of the exhibition.